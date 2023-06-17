Parks Place receives grant from Thomas Thompson Trust

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Parks Place Community Resource Center is 28 years old and going strong. Recently, it has received a $30,000 grant from the Thomas Thompson Trust towards facility improvements. This grant will be used to mitigate a water issue in the basement and install new flooring in the lobby, as well as sand and stain the floors in the entryway, meeting room, and living room. These critical improvements will keep Parks Place thriving for many years to come.

The Thomas Thompson Trust makes grants to nonprofit organizations that provide health and social services to individuals living in and around Brattleboro, Vt. The Thomas Thompson Trust is one of the oldest charitable foundations in the United States. The trust has been making grants for over a hundred years, and Parks Place is honored to be a chosen recipient.

Parks Place functions as a powerful vehicle for concrete action, helping individuals and families make better lives for themselves through its network of social service agencies. Its mission has been and continues to be connecting families with the support they need. Parks Place believes in equity and accessibility for all.

Parks Place will be closed June 26-30, and Aug. 7-11 for the facility work. During closure, please call 211 for any questions regarding social services. If you need diapers, Parks Place will be handing out extra the week before the scheduled closures.

For more information, call 802-463-9927.