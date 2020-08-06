Parks Place receives COVID-19 Response Fund grant

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Parks Place Community Resource Center received an $1,800 grant from the United Way of Windham County to support its work in the Greater Falls area during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the uncertain time that we are living in, we want to recognize your role as a vital part of making Windham County and its neighboring communities an awe-inspiring place to live and work,” the United Way said in its award letter.

In its 25th year, Parks Place continues to offer resources, education, and support to members of the Bellows Falls, Saxtons River, Grafton, Westminster, Rockingham, and Walpole communities. Last year, Parks Place received more than 6,000 visits for services like job search assistance, mental health services, recovery support, housing counseling, and more.

It is currently open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., and continues to cover access to the Time for a Change Diaper Bank, which gives families in need access to free diapers and wipes, as well as free copier, fax, and computer access.

For more information, please call 802-463-9927.