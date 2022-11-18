Pack 258 and SFC thank community

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Cub Scout Pack 258 and the Springfield Family Center (SFC) send a heartfelt “Thank you” to the community. With the community’s support, Pack 258 was able to collect over 634 pounds of food and $227.27 at their Holiday Food Drive on Saturday, Nov. 12, to benefit the Springfield Family Center.

If anyone interested was unable to make it to the food drive, the Springfield Family Center accepts food donations Monday through Friday, 9:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m. at their location at 365 Summer St., Springfield, Vt. They also accept monetary donations online at www.springfieldfamilycenter.com.