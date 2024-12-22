OVWCC Trees of Remembrance lit

REGION – On Dec. 6, the communities of Ludlow and Cavendish enjoyed a festive lighting of the Tree of Remembrance on their respective Greens. Cookies, caroling, and camaraderie were in abundance as old friends met up, new friends were found, and children frolicked. Special thank-yous go to the Ludlow Electric company for stringing the lights in both locations, and to Otis Nelson for decorating the Ludlow gazebo.

The Okemo Valley Woman’s Club (OVWC) sponsors this opportunity to remember loved ones and support the club’s local scholarships and charitable initiatives.

To participate, please mail a list of loved ones to remember and your donation, payable to Okemo Valley Woman’s Club, to OVWC – Tree of Remembrance, P.O. Box 100, Ludlow, VT 05149.

While the Tree of Remembrance only remains lit until the end of February, your gift will have a lasting impact on a student and those in need. The Tree of Remembrance shines brightly in memory of the following loved ones, who are always in our hearts:

Helen Bates, Oscar Beckman, Nellie Beckman, Helen Ballard Bernard, Earl and Edris Bonneau, Harley and Ida Bragg, Harold and Mary Bragg, Dick Brazil, Evelyn Bryant, Kim Bryant, Oscar and Margarite Bryant, Roy and Marie Bryant, Stanley and Francis Bryant, Walter Camara, Peter Connor, Lane Danyow, Ellsworth and Dorothy Davis, Roy and Leta Davis, Kathleen Dever, George and Ethelyn Dever, Suzette Durgin, Sharon Faircloth, Paul Fehrenbach, Leonard Gendron, Ben Gottlieb, Richard and Jean Hassett, Rita Higgins, Brian Hodgeman, Leta Hudgings , Donna Imler, Andy and Sarah Jaskey, Armas and Alma Jaskey, Susan Jaskey, Jack Kemp, Carol Sullivan Kuk, George and Eileen Laber, Dexter Lockwood, George and Rose Macintyre, Anne and Iggy Matulonis, George and Violet Matulonis, Anna McKinney, Mr. and Mrs. J.R. McLean Sr., Aaron W. McNabb, Elizabeth Merrill, Edwin Merrill, Shirley Perkins Merrinel, Don Moore, Judson and Virginia Nelson, Ernest Noll, Melba Noll, Emma Noll, Art O’Hare, James Parker, Mary Lou and Charles Parker, Ellen Parrish, Tony Pickowitz, George and Lillian Reckow, Helen and Laval Remy, Gardner and Laura Ripley, Donald and Carole Robert, Kelley Sanderson, Ronald Schauster, Allyn and Helen Seward, Leon and Mary Shabbott, Shirley Snow, Carolyn Spaulding, David Stearns, Mike and Betty Stone, Doris Stowell, Ed Stowell, Joy Stowell, Daryl Stowell, Bunny and Richard Strong, Donald and Vera Sullivan, Terri Tabshey, Harold and Doris Tedford, Kenneth Tedford, Rose Miffit Tedford, J. Marshall and Helen Thomson, Marilyn Trick, Carl Trick, Bevery Perkins Tucker, Bob Twombly, Kathy Tyrell, Ken Tyrell Sr., Herb Van Guilder, and Stan Wasel.