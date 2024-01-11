OVWC Tree of Remembrance, Jan. 11

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Women’s Club (OVWC) hope that you and your family had a happy and healthy holiday season, and thanks you for your generous donations. All donations go to local charities and scholarships.

This year’s Tree of Remembrance shines brightly in memory of the following loved ones, who are always in our hearts.

Sharlene Ahern, Joan Albert, Charles Baitz, Priscilla Baitz, John Bazzano, Oscar and Nellie Beckman, Ernie Belanger, Hank Berger, Charlie Bidwell, Mary Bolduc, Earl Bonneau, Dave Brown, Evelyn Bryant, Kim Bryant, Oscar and Margarita Bryant, Roy and Marie Bryant, Stanley and Francis Bryant, Gail Caldwell, Charlotte Chardonet, Joan, Amelia, John, Vic, and Tony Ciufo, Dottie Clark Davis and Jim Davis, Nancy DeLong, George and Ethelyn Dever, Kathleen Dever, Suzette Durgin, Finneaus Egan, John Ewen, Harry Fisher, John Foscolos, Leonard Gendron, Chizzie and Frank Geraci, Dan Giordano, Norman Gordon, Mary Gould, Jim Grossbard, Stan and Ann Hart, Diane Hart, Richard and Jean Hassett, Jim Havell, Rita Higgins, Brian Hodgeman, Charlie Hughes, Ed Iles, George Jacobs, Brian Kirkpatrick, Hersh Klein, Carol Sullivan Kuk, George and Eileen Laber, Frank LaCava, Peter Lawless, Irene Lorrain, Joseph Lorrain, George and Rose Macintyre, Sandi Manna, MaryAnn Markowski, Anne and Iggy Matulonis, George and Violet Matulonis, Jim Mays, Mr. and Mrs. J.R. McLean Sr., Aaron W. McNabb, Shirley P. Merriam, Edwin and Elizabeth Merrill, Dick Merrow, Jim Misuraca, Don and Mary Moore, Jud and Ginnie Nelson, Ernest and Melba Noll, Pete Noyes, Eleanor O’Donnell, Art O’Hare, Mary Lou and Charles Parker, Lana Parks, John Pappalardo, Ellen Parrish, Frank and Marge Peters, Kevin Quinn, Constance Rockhill, Lucille Ryan, Kelley Sanderson, Ronald Schauster, Nancy Sears, Allyn and Helen Seward, Gerard Snyder, Virginia Snyder, Carolyn Spaulding, David Stearns, Clifford Stehle, Bunny and Richard Strong, Donald and Vera Sullivan, Richard Sullivan, Craig Stout, Terri Tabshey, Ray Taksar, Doris and Harold Tedford, Kenneth Tedford, Carl Trick, Marilyn Trick, Beverly P. Tucker, Kathy Tyrrell, Kenneth Tyrrell Sr., Pat Walsh, Sally Whitaker, Ed Zawacki, and to all those we have lost this year.

To add your loved one’s name to our list, mail your tax deductible donation to OVWC, c/o Pat Archambault, 61 Andover Street, Ludlow, VT 05149. Make your check payable to “Okemo Valley Women’s Club” or “OVWC.” Include the name(s) of those you wish to be remembered.

What better way to remember your loved one during this holiday season than through a donation to a needy local charity.