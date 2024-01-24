OVWC Tree of Remembrance

This year’s Tree of Remembrance is shining brightly in memory of the following:

Sharlene Ahern, Joan Albert, Charles Baitz, Priscilla Baitz, John Bazzano, Oscar and Nellie Beckman, Ernie Belanger, Helen Ballard, Hank Berger, Charlie Bidwell, Mary Bolduc, Earl Bonneau, Harley and Ida Bragg, Harold and Mary Bragg, Dave Brown, Evelyn Bryant, Kim Bryant, Oscar and Margarita Bryant, Roy and Marie Bryant, Stanley and Francis Bryant, Gail Caldwell, Charlotte Chardonet, Joan, Amelia, John, Vic, and Tony Ciufo, Peter Connor, Dottie Clark Davis and Jim Davis, Ellsworth and Dorothy Davis, Ellsworth R. Davis, Roy and Leta Davis, Nancy DeLong, George and Ethelyn Dever, Kathleen Dever, Suzette Durgin, Finneaus Egan, John Ewen, Harry Fisher, John Foscolos, Leonard Gendron, Chizzie and Frank Geraci, Dan Giordano, Norman Gordon, Mary Gould, Jim Grossbard, Stan and Ann Hart, Diane Hart, Richard and Jean Hassett, Jim Havell, Rita Higgins, Brian Hodgeman, Leta Hudgings, Charlie Hughes, Ed Iles, George Jacobs, Brian Kirkpatrick, Hersh Klein, Carol Sullivan Kuk, George and Eileen Laber, Frank LaCava, Peter Lawless, Irene Lorrain, Joseph Lorrain, George and Rose Macintyre, Sandi Manna, MaryAnn Markowski, Anne and Iggy Matulonis, George and Violet Matulonis, Jim Mays, Mr and Mrs JR McLean Sr, Aaron W. McNabb, Shirley P. Merriam, Edwin and Elizabeth Merrill, Dick Merrow, Jim Misuraca, Don and Mary Moore, Jud and Ginnie Nelson, Ernest and Melba Noll, Pete Noyes, Eleanor O’Donnell, Art O’Hare, Mary Lou and Charles Parker, Lana Parks, John Pappalardo, Ellen Parrish, Frank and Marge Peters, Kevin Quinn, Gardner and Laura Ripley, Constance Rockhill, Lucille Ryan, Kelley Sanderson, Ronald Schauster, Nancy Sears, Allyn and Helen Seward, Leon and Mary Shabbott, Bernard and Shirley Snow, Gerard Snyder, Virginia Snyder, Carolyn Spaulding, David Stearns, Clifford Stehle, Bunny and Richard Strong, Donald and Vera Sullivan, Richard Sullivan, Craig Stout, Terri Tabshey, Ray Taksar, Doris and Harold Tedford, Kenneth Tedford, Carl Trick, Marilyn Trick, Beverly P. Tucker, Kathy Tyrrell, Kenneth Tyrrell Sr., Pat Walsh, Sally Whitaker, Ed Zawacki, and to all those we have lost this year.

To add your loved one(s) name to our list, mail your tax deductible donation to OVWC, c/o Pat Archambault, 61 Andover Street, Ludlow, VT 05149. Make your check payable to “Okemo Valley Women’s Club” or “OVWC.” Include the name(s) of the loved ones you wish to be remembered. All donations go to local charities or scholarships.