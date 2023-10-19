OVWC October meeting recap

LUDLOW, Vt. – The General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) Okemo Valley Women’s Club (OVWC) met Monday, Oct. 9, at the Black River Valley Senior Center in Ludlow. There were 25 women present, including two guests and five new members. The club reviewed recent events, which included a tag/bake sale which benefitted local victims of the July flood that devastated much of Vermont, including the Ludlow area. The club also held a food drive on Sept. 30, participating in a National Day of Service, which included clubs across the United States. OVWC contributed 340 pounds of food to Black River Good Neighbor Services on the same day, as a result of the generosity of our community and the club members.

There was a business meeting, followed by committees gathering for planning and organizing purposes. The club discussed upcoming events, which include the Tree of Remembrance, which will begin immediately after the Thanksgiving holiday, to raise funds for the club’s community projects and scholarship programs. Fall refreshments were served.

The next meeting will be held Monday, Nov. 13, at 6:30 p.m. Anyone interested in attending may contact President Penny Trick at 802-975-0313, Membership Chairwoman Suzanne Garvey at 802-236-4341, or any club member.

The Okemo Valley Women’s Club is a member of GFWC, the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. GFWC is an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.