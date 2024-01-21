OVWC January meeting recap

LUDLOW, Vt. – The General Federation of Women’s Clubs Okemo Valley Women’s Club (OVWC) held their January meeting on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Twenty-four women attended, including two guests.

A business meeting was held to discuss past, ongoing, and upcoming projects. Those projects include the ongoing annual Tree of Remembrance fundraising project, in which the community remembers and honors loved ones. This project raises funds through donations for the club’s scholarships for local high school students and Vermont women who are reentering the work force, and other club beneficiaries. An upcoming event is the club’s annual Bake and Appetizer sale, which will be held Friday, Feb. 16.

Following the business meeting and snacks, the club was treated to another fun discussion of what to read in 2024, presented by local business owners of the Book Nook in Ludlow Scott Stearns and Patty Greenwood. Scott and Patty have presented their book recommendations to the club for several years, and their book discussion always yields interesting and thoughtful suggestions of several genres. This year, some of their suggestions include “The Armor of Light” by Ken Follett, “The General and Julia” by Jon Clinch, “Prisoners of the Castle” by Ben Macintyre, and “The Heiress” by Rachel Hawkins. Coming in March is another Chris Bohjalian novel, “Princess of Las Vegas,” and “The Hunters” by Tana French. The Book Nook also holds a nonfiction book club, which is a round table discussion. This month the club will meet Jan. 25, at 6 p.m., and is reading “The Revolutionary Samuel Adams” by Stacy Schiff.

The Okemo Valley Women’s Club is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. OVWC meets the second Monday of the month, and always welcomes guests and new members. The next meeting will be Monday, Feb. 12, at 6:30 p.m. Anyone interested in attending may contact President Penny Trick at 860-305-6558; membership chairwoman Suzanne Garvey at 802-236-4341; or any member.