OVWC donates to Windsor County Youth Services

LUDLOW, Vt. – The General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) Okemo Valley Women’s Club (OVWC) President Penny Trick presented a check for $532 to George Thomson, president of the board of directors of Windsor County Youth Services (WCYS).

OVWC held a tag sale in late July to benefit local flood victims, and on Sept. 30, President Trick presented a check to help with the flood recovery for Windsor County Youth Services in Ludlow. Windsor County Youth Services was founded 30 years ago this month, October 1993, by Viola Wynne, a longtime member of the Okemo Valley Women’s Club. We lost Viola in 2022, but her vision lives on with WCYS, whose mission is to explore, develop, and implement crisis prevention and early intervention programs for youth, as well as to promote awareness of new and existing resources for healthier lifestyles and decision making for youth and their families. Since 1993, their vision has been to fulfill the immediate needs of young people experiencing homelessness, while offering a safe, nurturing space with the most compassionate staff. Their primary space in Ludlow, Mountainside House, was severely affected by the recent flooding, and current residents have been temporarily moved to safe housing.

The Okemo Valley Women’s Club is honored to choose WCYS as one of the recipients of their fund-raising efforts to assist in recovery from the devastation of the July flood.

The Okemo Valley Women’s Club is a volunteer organization affiliated with GFWC, an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement through volunteerism. OVWC meets monthly on the second Monday of every month, and welcomes new members.