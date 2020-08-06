OVRCC new board members and 63rd annual meeting

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce recently gathered for their 63rd annual meeting held at the Echo Lake Inn, located just north of Ludlow along the Scenic Route 100 Byway in the Tyson Village of Plymouth. Innkeeper Tom Gianola was thanked for hosting and sponsoring the event.

Gail Beardmore of Engel & Volkers in Ludlow was elected the incoming president of the board. Former President Tom Gianola will remain on the executive committee serving as treasurer.

Attendees and those joining the meeting remotely had the opportunity to learn about the progress of the chamber in the past year and upcoming plans for the future. Members also voted on the following new Chamber Board members:

Brandon Durham, T2B Fitness Athletics, Ludlow

David Pisha, town of Chester, Chester

Art Randolph, People’s United Bank, Ludlow

Garrison Smith, Smitty’s Chester Market, Chester

Alyssa Stewart, Stewart Maple & Marketplace, Shrewsbury

The following outgoing board members were also thanked for their service: Mike Bailey, Brewfest Beverage, Ludlow; Justin Hyjek, Homestyle Hotel and Main+Mountain Bar & Motel, Ludlow; Margaret Vincent, Vermont T’s, Chester; and Brian Herndon, HB Energy Solutions, Springfield.

The guest speaker via Zoom was Molly Mahar, executive director of Ski Vermont, who spoke about the challenges and opportunities for this industry in Vermont. For more information, go to www.yourplaceinvermont.com or www.facebook.com/OkemoValley.