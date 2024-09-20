Overflow the Opera House fundraiser

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Square in front of the Bellows Falls Opera House will be the stage for the annual Overflow the Opera House (OFOH) food drive, to benefit Our Place Drop-in Center, on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing to 4 p.m., board members and other volunteers will be on hand curbside to accept donations of food and funds to stock the food pantry at Our Place.

“This is our major opportunity to get stocked up with food for the busy holiday season ahead,” said Our Place executive director David Billings.

In addition to dropping off food, donors can visit an online site that allows anyone to “buy” a seat at the Opera House with a donation.

“That [donation] represents a food box for a family,” said Billings. “We have better leverage with our food dollars than the average shopper, so donating money stretches the dollars even further.”

“We are also very proud to be among the handful of small communities in Vermont that provide hot meals daily to anyone in need,” he added.

Donations can be made at www.ourplacevermont.org/events any time, or by stopping by the opera house during the drive.

Employees of Chroma Technology and Sonnax are also playing a role in making the drive a big hit by holding in-house drives, and providing onsite help. Peter “Fish” Case from KOOL-FM radio will be broadcasting live to encourage listeners to support the effort.

Also taking part are members of the Bellows Falls Woman’s Club, whose National Day of Service coincides with the OFOH drive.

“The General Federation of Women’s Club’s National Day of Service is Sept. 28, with an emphasis on food insecurity and hunger,” said BFWC president Nancy McAuliffe, “so we decided to join this effort taking place about the same time in our own hometown.”

Information about Our Place and the drive can be found at www.ourplacevermont.org, on Facebook, or by contacting Our Place at 802-463-2217.