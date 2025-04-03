Overdose education and Narcan training at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The HIV/HCV Resource Center invites the community to a crucial training session on Wednesday, April 16, at 5:30 p.m., at the Springfield Town Library.

This event is an important opportunity for participants to learn how to respond effectively to an overdose emergency by understanding when and how to administer Narcan, a lifesaving medication that can reverse opioid overdoses. The training will also cover vital information about opioids and drug poisoning, provide free Narcan to participants and those at risk, and help develop personal overdose response plans. Additionally, attendees will explore the concept of “harm reduction,” which focuses on minimizing the negative effects of substance use. This event is free and open to everyone.

To sign up for a reminder, visit www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.