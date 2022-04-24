Outing to Northshire Bookstore with Neighborhood Connections

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Hop on the Mountain Town Connector, our wheelchair-accessible transit van, for a trip down the mountain to the Northshire Bookstore on Saturday, May 14, courtesy of Neighborhood Connections. Included is a complementary gift certificate to the bookstore as well as a complementary lunch at Charlie’s Coffee House. The Mountain Town Connector will leave at 10 a.m. with a 1 p.m. return. Pick up at your home is possible, should this be necessary.

Space is limited to eight, so call 802-824-4343 to reserve your seat.

Neighborhood Connections is a nonprofit social services agency serving the area mountain towns in Southern Vermont. Visit the website at www.neighborhoodconnectionsvt.org.