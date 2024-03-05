“Ourself” at Next Stage Arts

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts presents the Vermont premier of works from Tasha Warren and Dave Eggar’s Grammy-nominated album “Ourself, Behind Ourself Concealed,” on Sunday, March 17, at 7 p.m. The performance will be held at Next Stage Arts, located at 15 Kimball Hill in Putney, Vt. Tickets are discounted in advance at www.nextstagearts.org; there is also a livestream option. Next Stage will provide a beer, wine, and cocktail cash bar. For information, call 802-387-0102 or visit the website above.

Introducing to the Vermont area, for the very first time, the music from their Grammy-nominated record “Ourself, Behind Ourself Concealed,” classical virtuosos Tasha Warren (clarinet and bass clarinet) and Dave Eggar (cello) invite the audience on a captivating musical odyssey through the realms of classical, jazz, tango, and beyond. Joining forces with the duo is the exceptional Martha Redbone, who brings her distinctive blend of folk, gospel, and blues, accompanied by the masterful guitar virtuoso Phil Faconti. Together they create an unforgettable evening, weaving an immersive tapestry of musical storytelling that promises to be a unique and enriching experience.

“We love hosting projects recognized by the Grammy Awards. This project is special in the sense that it was released during Covid, so the project never got to be performed live. The project was nominated for two Grammy’s, and this will be the first time it is performed live,” says Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. “The really exciting aspect to this evening is bringing Dave Eggar to town. He is known in numerous circles – jazz, classical, pop, bluegrass, and so many more – as one of the most virtuosic and exciting cellists working today.”

“Ourself, Behind Ourself Concealed,” released in 2022, presents world premieres of chamber works by six of today’s most dynamic and influential composers: Nathalie Joachim, Paquito D’Rivera, Meg Okura, Martha Redbone, Pascal Le Boeuf, and Cornelius Boots. As the world simultaneously stood still and transformed across the globe, these six pieces came into the world during the pandemic lockdown in 2020-2021, each emerging as a reflection of our complex global landscape. From the Far East, to the Haitian Caribbean, to the plains of Africa, journeying through Cuba to New York, tales whisper and weave to form a beautiful and poignant collision of genres. These stunning new works come to life on the contemporary classical music stage by way of the shape-shifting, chameleon-like natures of these two complementary instruments. The result is an explosion of beauty, power, joy, ecstasy, isolation, and unity; uniquely inspired by personal narrative, identity, and the time in which they were written.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.nextstagearts.org.