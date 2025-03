BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Pictured are two of our own, Phaedra Cilibrasi and Melissa Jenne, with donations received for the Our Place Drop-In Center in Bellows Falls, www.ourplacevermont.org. Cilibrasi set up donation boxes in various areas, including our office, for the last couple weeks. Cilibrasi will be bringing the donations to Bellows Falls today. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen.