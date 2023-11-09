Our Place aims to fill empty bowls

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The 26th Empty Bowl event to benefit Our Place Drop-in Center’s food pantry gets underway Sunday, Nov. 19, at 5 p.m., at Alyson’s Orchard in Walpole, N.H.

Tickets are now on sale for the dinner and auction event that includes a soup supper of signature soups from local restaurants and chefs, as well as silent and live auctions, with items and services donated by local businesses and individuals.

Tickets are on sale at Village Square Booksellers in Bellows Falls, Galloway Real Estate in Walpole, and at Our Place or online through the center’s website at www.ourplacevermont.org.

With the theme of “Gather and Share,” the event begins with an auction preview and social hour. Proceeds of the dinner go towards supporting the food programs of Our Place, which include a food pantry, daily breakfasts and lunches to go, and grocery deliveries to homebound seniors.

“Ever since the pandemic lockdown, and now with the rising costs of groceries, gasoline, and other necessities, we’ve seen more families having to supplement their food budgets with visits to the pantry,” said Our Place director Dave Billings. “This important fundraiser helps us keep meeting the needs of our neighbors who are struggling.”

“We’ve been serving 100 lunches every weekday, so we know the need is there,” said Our Place Board President Sarah Campbell. “We are so grateful for the community’s support of our efforts to fill that need.”

The oldest such event in the area, the Our Place Empty Bowl is part of an international effort that began in 1990 to raise money for food programs. What started as a local effort in a Michigan high school has grown into a worldwide program that has raised more than a million dollars to help fight hunger.