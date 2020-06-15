Opportunity to plant your own victory garden

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Community Garden, located at the back of the Fletcher Farm Foundation, now has three additional plots available. This is the perfect opportunity to start your own “victory garden” with a 10-by-10 plot in this all-organic fenced garden. The fee includes plot and tools, water, hoses, and mulch, which are provided to garden members.

We also have several Vermont master gardeners who can provide great tips on preparing and getting the most out of your plot. The all-volunteer garden enjoys working together to maintain the overall area.

Please contact Gary Macintyre at 802-228-7178 or gmac1025@gmail.com for more information and to sign up.