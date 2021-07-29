Open House to celebrate George and Fran Keeler

N. SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – There will be an Open House Celebration for Pastor George and Fran Keeler at North Springfield Baptist Church, 69 Main Street, in North Springfield Sunday, Aug. 8, from 12-3 p.m.

Please join us as we celebrate Pastor George’s 12-plus years of serving as pastor of the North Springfield Baptist Church as well as many roles in the community of Springfield and North Springfield. The Keelers are retiring and moving to North Carolina.

Refreshments will be served and memories and words of appreciation will be shared! If you would like to send them a card, please mail it to the church at P.O. Box 23, North Springfield, VT 05150. All are welcome.