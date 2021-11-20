Open house for Neighborhood Connections’ Mountain Town Connector

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – All are invited to Neighborhood Connections for an open house, Tuesday, Nov. 30 anytime between 2-4:30 p.m. to check out the new Mountain Town Connector transit van. With generous support from the Holt Fund, Mountain Valley Health Council, Thomas Thompson, the Windham Foundation, and Just Neighbors, the AWD, wheelchair accessible van will transport folks to medical and other essential appointments, grocery and pharmacy shopping, social and recreational outings, and access to Neighborhood Connections and community programming. There is no age or income criteria to catch a ride on the Mountain Town Connector.

Come by and learn more details while enjoying baked goods and hot drinks.

Neighborhood Connections is in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace, next to the Post Office.