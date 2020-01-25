Open Census Day at Neighborhood Connections

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The 2020 Census is now upon us. Support your community and be a Census taker. Beginning in 1790, and every 10 years since, we the people have participated in a process called the Decennial Census. We do this to know who we are and what we need for good roads, schools, hospitals, and so much more.

Find out more by coming to Census Day at Neighborhood Connections Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Windham County Census recruiting assistant David Longsmith will be here to answer Census related questions and assist people in filing their applications.

For more information, go to www.2020Census.gov, email david.a.longsmith@2020census.gov, or call 802-275-6681.

Neighborhood Connections is a nonprofit social services agency located in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace, next to the Post Office.