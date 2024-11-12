Online tenant and fair housing workshop

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 1 p.m., CVOEO’s Vermont Tenants and Fair Housing programs are hosting a Tenant and Fair Housing Know-Your-Rights Workshop for the Springfield community, via Zoom. This workshop is an introduction to the fundamentals of tenant rights and responsibilities, as well as fair housing protections, and it is designed for tenants, landlords, and all community members in between. We will briefly cover the housing landscape in Vermont, basic tenant skills, landlord obligations, who is protected under state and federal fair housing law, what housing discrimination can look and sound like, and what we can do to prevent housing discrimination.

This workshop provides information that is essential to all community members, community advocates, and housing providers. It is crucial that people are aware of these rights and fair housing protections, to have the knowledge to navigate a variety of housing experiences and conflicts. Our goal is to help everyone be informed about where they can find support, resources, and information to prevent and fight illegal housing discrimination.

This event is free and open to the public. Register at us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUrde6gqTstGtOUv22vf9MevvENW6xZ5QDM.