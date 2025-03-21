One-night-only culinary collaboration at The Hub at Weston

WESTON, Vt. – Chef Luke Fetbroth, head chef of Tonino in Boston, and The Hub’s own chef Michael Ehlenfeldt will present a collaborative feast at on Saturday, March 29, at 6 p.m., at The Hub at Weston, 719 Main Street in Weston, Vt. Fetbroth’s passion for classic Italian cuisine and Ehlenfeldt’s innovative approach to locally sourced dishes are sure to result in a memorable dining experience. Wine pairings from The Hub’s award-winning cellar are available, and the chefs will be in and out of the kitchen to discuss the meal.

Fetbroth launched his hugely successful restaurant Tonino in Jamaica Plain, a neighborhood of Boston, where he has gained a reputation for his modern reimagining of classic Italian dishes. “As my first chef, Michael was one of my original role models, and someone I still look up to today. Twenty years later, I am very excited to be cooking with him again,” Fetbroth said.

Ehlenfeldt has been the head chef at The Hub since its launch in 2022. His attention to the quality and origin of his ingredients, as well as his curation of the wine cellar, have earned him a following in the region. “It’s great to be cooking with Luke again. I feel honored and humbled to be working side by side with him after such a long time,” Ehlenfeldt remarked.

You can reserve by calling The Hub at 802-856-7212, or on Resy at www.resy.com/cities/weston-vt/venues/the-hub-at-weston.

The Hub is a 27-seat eatery that offers delicious, creative, and locally sourced food. The Hub is a comfortable atmosphere where guests can enjoy food, drink, and conversation, and catch a Weston Theater Company production next door during the summer.