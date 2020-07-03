One Credit Union named Best-In-State Credit Union by Forbes

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Forbes announced that One Credit Union has been named Best-In-State Credit Union for Vermont. Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to produce its third annual look at the best credit unions in each state. Consumers were asked 20 questions about their financial dealings. Credit unions were rated on overall recommendations and satisfaction, as well as five sub dimensions – trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, and financial advice.

With the economy in turmoil after the outbreak of the coronavirus, credit unions across the country have been forced to step up their game. Credit unions are mainstays in American life, offering low-cost financial products and personalized customer service.

CEO Brett Smith was delighted with the news, “I share this award with the entire team. They shine so bright every day – even throughout these crazy pandemic days – always working in the member’s best interest. At One CU ‘Together, We’re One’ is much more than a tagline. It is our way of life. We’re honored and humbled.”