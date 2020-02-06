One Credit Union donates $18K to Make-A-Wish

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Jan. 25, One Credit Union presented Jamie Hathaway, CEO of Make-A-Wish Vermont, with a check for $18,000 at the One CU annual team meeting. This money was raised as part of a yearlong effort in 2019 with the help of One Credit Union members and staff in our local communities.

“Wow!” exclaimed Jamie. “Thank you all so much for this incredible donation – this amount of money goes a long way in bringing hope and joy to the kids with critical illness in our communities.”

Brian Leffler, board chair at Make-A-Wish Vermont, emphasized how important wishes are to the Wish kids. “On their wish day, our Wish Kid is in complete control for a change – not like when they are complying with treatment regimens. They can be a regular kid again! It’s a game changer.”

Throughout the year, One Credit Union worked to raise money at community events through bake sales and giveaways, and many One CU employees contributed by way of payroll deduction to Make-A-Wish as well. During the holiday season, the One CU team designed and created Make-A-Wish snowflakes to sell to members in local branches. To top it all off, One Credit Union matched every donation given, dollar for dollar, bringing the total to $18,000. The Vermont chapter will receive $16,000 and the New Hampshire chapter will receive $2,000.

“When our members give, we give – proudly!” added Brett Smith, CEO of One Credit Union. “We could not be prouder of the generosity of our team and our members. Together, we are making a difference. Together, we are One!”