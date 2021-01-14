One Credit Union donates $12K to Make-A-Wish

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Jan. 6, Kevin DeRosa, One Credit Union retail manager, presented Jamie Hathaway, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Vermont, with a check for $12,000. This money was raised as part of a yearlong effort in 2020 with the help of One Credit Union members and staff in our local communities. Jamie said, “Thank you all so much for this incredible donation – now more than ever, kids in our communities need hope and joy, and this gift will go a long way in bringing that to them.”

Each year, One Credit Union raises money for Make-A-Wish at community and branch events, along with donations made by employees directly through payroll. While One Credit Union was not able to have as many events in the branches due to the pandemic, many members still contributed online, and employees continued donating throughout the year. One Credit Union matched every donation given, dollar for dollar, bringing the total to $12,000. The Vermont chapter will receive $10,300 and the New Hampshire chapter will receive $1,700. “We are so proud to have such a supportive membership helping us make a difference in our communities in Vermont and New Hampshire – especially this year. This really shows how much we can accomplish together, even in tough times like a pandemic,” added Brett Smith, CEO of One Credit Union.