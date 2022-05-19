OMARA offers two scholarships

LUDLOW, Vt. – Calling all graduating seniors in the Okemo Valley. OMARA is awarding two $500 scholarships to two graduating seniors that have participated in Winter Snow Sports throughout their academic career. To apply, email omarascholarships@gmail.com. Be sure to include your name, email, the high school that you are graduating from, and a response to the question: How has your participation in Winter Snow Sports helped better prepare you for what is to come after high school?

The deadline to apply is June 6.