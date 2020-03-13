OLLI programs are postponed

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Because of the concern of the COVID-19 virus spreading in large groups that meet for events, the OLLI director at the University of Vermont has sent a letter that as of March 18, 2020 statewide programs are postponed. According to the director, “The safety and wellbeing of our OLLI community is most important during this time.”

The program, “North Chester: More than the Stone Village,” that was scheduled for March 24 in Springfield will not be presented on that date. All the other future Vermont OLLI programs for the next several weeks are postponed as well.

When the timing is appropriate, these interesting programs will be rescheduled and publicized at that time. For future updates, go to www.learn.uvm.edu/olli.

This website also has useful information and updates about the public health concerns of the spread of the coronavirus.