OLLI programming to resume March 8 with new presentation

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Kurt Valenta will present the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute program, “The Otter: Creature of Two Habitats,” on Tuesday, March 8 at 2 p.m. at the Nolin Murray Center next to St. Mary’s Church on Pleasant Street in Springfield, Vt.

OLLI is pleased to begin in-person programs once again. The University of Vermont requires masks for their indoor events. The first two programs of the semester were postponed due to Covid concerns, but we feel confident that we can provide a safe event for this March 8 program. The first two programs will be rescheduled for later in the spring. There is still time to register for the complete semester at www.learn.uvm.edu/olli/springfield.

Valenta is one of the group’s favorite presenters. He brings an enthusiastic enjoyment of the natural world. As a naturalist and educator he runs a nature studies program out of Enosburg Falls, Vt.

The otter is sleek, playful with boundless energy, and is comfortable on land as well as in water, in summer as well as in the cold of a frozen winter. Valenta will examine what enables this fun-loving river dweller to be so versatile, and enjoy, with great abandon, his surroundings.

This program is co-sponsored by the Ascutney Mountain Audubon Society.

The next program on March 22 will be “Gershwin, By George!” presented by music historian Robert Wyatt.

Pre-registration is highly recommended. However, if you arrive without having registered, we will not turn you away. We will hand you a form and an addressed envelope to send in payment after the program.

There is a Membership Series Special Fee. Non-members are welcome and encouraged to attend individual programs for a single program fee.

Registration can be done online by going to www.learn.uvm.edu/olli/springfield.

For registration assistance, please call 802-656-5817.

Due to the current situation of Covid, the University of Vermont expects all participants at UVM sponsored non-credit events (including OLLI), to be vaccinated. Masks are required to be worn indoors.