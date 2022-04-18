OLLI presents “Vermont Women in the Civil War”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Howard Coffin, noted Vermont author and lecturer on Civil War history, will present the OLLI – Osher Lifelong Learning Institute program, ‘Vermont Women in the Civil War’ on Tuesday, April 26 at 2 p.m. at the Nolin Murray Center next to St. Mary’s Church on Pleasant St. in Springfield, Vt.

Coffin has written several books on Vermont’s role in the Civil War. He researches his information from family diaries and letters. Thus, his stories concerning the role that women played during the war are accurate and detailed personal stories.

Coffin’s engaging, informative presentation style makes him one of the group’s favorite presenters.

Come hear how Vermont women sustained the home front in the Green Mountain State as they managed the operations of the farms and worked in factories to manufacture much-needed supplies for soldiers while the state’s able-bodied men were away on the battlefields during the Civil War, years of 1861-1865. Learn how others joined the war effort by editing anti-slavery newspapers, speaking out against slavery, and teaching classes to newly-freed slaves in the South.

Listen to Vermont women’s own words as Coffin relates his research from their letters and diaries to tell their stories – including that of one Vermont woman who appears to have secretly enlisted and fought in a Vermont regiment.

The next OLLI program, just one week later on May 3, will be the final program of the Spring semester. This earlier postponed program, ‘Landscape Gardening for Pollinators and Wildlife,’ with Henry Homeyer, is co-sponsored by the Springfield Garden Club.

Pre-registration is highly recommended. However, if you arrive and are not pre-registered, we will not turn you away.

Registration can be done online by going to www.learn.uvm.edu/olli/springfield.

For registration assistance, please call 802-656-5817.

Due to the current situation of Covid-19, the University of Vermont expects all participants at UVM sponsored non-credit events (including OLLI), will be vaccinated. Masks are required to be worn at indoor events.