OLLI first spring program, “Under Steam”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Ian Clark, steam train enthusiast and professional photographer, will launch the spring 2024 semester of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI), with steam train photographs and history in a presentation titled “Under Steam,” on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 2 p.m., at the Nolin Murray Center, next to St. Mary’s Church on Pleasant Street in Springfield.

There is still time to take advantage of the Early Bird Sign Up by Feb. 13, to receive a discounted membership fee for the full semester of programs.

Once more common than automobiles, steam locomotives have become nearly extinct in North America. Join Clark as he travels from the West Coast of the U.S. across the country, tracking down our last steam locomotives, photographing them in museums, and on excursions with the engines fired up and working under steam power. We’ll see images of 64 locomotives from 34 railroads in 19 states. Through a layman’s explanation of the various wheel arrangements and locomotive configurations, we’ll hear how the steam engines got their names.

West Newbury, Vt.-based photographer Clark has traveled the world, from mundane locations such as Inner Mongolia to the exotic Barnet, Vt., in search of working steam engines. Only something like 210 remain capable of pulling trains in the United States, and those are all museum pieces. Clark has photographed over 130 of them.

He spent many years operating commercial photo labs and tackling technical photographic problems, including a stint as the manager of the photographic section at NASA’s Langley Research Center. He has built a library of over 1.2 million images, with lots of transportation and nature images.

Sponsored by the University of Vermont, OLLI is run by local volunteer members, and is geared mainly towards seniors who are 50 years of age and older, who enjoy learning for the fun of it. Anyone who would be interested in this type of program, regardless of their age, is welcome. The programs are held Tuesday afternoons, at 2 p.m., and last about an hour and a half.

There is a membership fee for the semester. Non-members are welcome and encouraged to attend individual programs for an individual program fee. There is an Early Bird Special membership rate if you register by Feb. 13.

Preregistration is highly recommended. We can no longer take any payments onsite at the door. If you do attend and have not preregistered, we will welcome you, and provide an easy form for you to take to send in payment or pay online after the program.

Registration can easily be done online with a credit card by going to www.learn.uvm.edu/olli/springfield. You may also register over the phone by calling the UVM Non-Credit Registration Office at 802-656-8407 during regular business hours, or email noncredit@uvm.edu.

If you prefer to register by mail, send your contact information (name, address, phone number, and email address) indicating full series membership or which specific program(s) you wish the attend. Mail this information and your check made out to “University of Vermont-OLLI” to UVM Non-Credit Registration Office, 109 South Prospect Street, Burlington, VT 05405.

If mailing in the registration, please allow 10-14 days from the date of mailing to receipt and processing.

The second program will be on March 12. Mike Clough will have live birds of prey to highlight the adaptations of Vermont raptors.