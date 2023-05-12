Olive P. Reinhart, 1924-2023

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Olive Pauline (Duffy) Reinhart, 98, formerly of Charlestown, N.H., passed away on April 18 at Sullivan County Health Care after her family said their goodbyes.

She was born on Nov. 8, 1924, the daughter of Irving and Katherine (Moore) Duffy.

Olive graduated high school in Bridgewater, Mass. in 1942, and Brockton Business School in 1943. She married the love of her life, Albert Reinhart, in September of 1948.

She was a lifetime member of the Charlestown Congregational Church. She enjoyed reading, gardening, playing piano, cooking, traveling, and flying with Albert in his small plane.

Olive was predeceased by her husband Albert; her parents; her sister Jeanne; her brother Irving Duffy; her parents-in-law Albert and Helen (Bachmann) Reinhart; her sons-in-law Orville Bailey, Brian Trombly, and Stuart LaValley; and her brother-in-law Robert Reinhart.

She is survived by her daughters Nancy Clark and her husband Steven, Barbara Reinhart, and Linda Bailey; her sons David Reinhart, and Kenneth Reinhart and his wife Rachel; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren, with one more on his way, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Charlestown Congregational Church in Charlestown, N.H. on July 29 at 1 p.m.

Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad Street, Claremont, NH 03743.