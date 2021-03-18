Okemo’s annual Have-A-Heart campaign supports local community

LUDLOW, Vt. – For more than a decade, Okemo employees have made generous donations to the resort’s annual Have-a-Heart campaign to benefit local community service organizations. This year, Okemo employees raised and donated $1,620 for Chester Helping Hands, a Vermont nonprofit organization that was created in response to Covid-19 to offer restaurant-quality meals to food-insecure Vermonters as well as anyone who needs a good meal for any reason. CHH provides meals in Ludlow, Cavendish, Proctorsville, Chester, Andover, Springfield, North Springfield, Baltimore, Grafton, Weston, Londonderry, Rockingham, Bellows Falls, Saxtons River, and Westminster.

Okemo’s Have-a-Heart campaign, held annually around Valentine’s Day, is part of Vail Resorts’ EpicPromise program. EpicPromise is how Vail Resorts brings its “Do Good” value to life by supporting the health and sustainability of local communities through charitable contributions and employee volunteering. Under this same framework, the company is actively working to operationalize sustainability through Commitment to Zero – a bold pledge to achieve zero net emissions, zero waste to landfill and zero net operating impact to forests – all by 2030. Through the EpicPromise Employee Foundation, Vail Resorts supports employees and their dependents in the times of need with emergency and education grants. To learn more, visit www.EpicPromise.com.

More information about Okemo may be obtained by visiting www.okemo.com. To learn more about Chester Helping Hands, visit www.chesterhelpinghands.org.