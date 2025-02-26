Okemo Women’s Club February meeting recap

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Greater Federation of Women’s Clubs Okemo Valley Women’s Club (OVWC) met Monday, Feb. 10, at the Black River Valley Senior Center in Ludlow. Despite the cold, 21 members were in attendance, with several attending by Zoom as well.

The program for the meeting was presented by Lori Wright, a certified massage therapist working in Ludlow. Wright has lived in Ludlow since 1990, and has been a yoga instructor for 15 years. She is a highly certified massage therapist, trainer, and wellness coach, with extensive expertise in massage therapy, yoga, personal training, and health coaching. Wright brings a holistic approach to her students and clients. Her extensive fitness background in group fitness, personal training, and yoga is complemented by her interest and skill at facilitating mindfulness-based classes, such as guided and visualization meditations, and mindful movement. Offering Swedish, deep tissue, and sports massage therapy at 10 High Street in Ludlow, Vt., Wright’s studio is easily accessible, with convenient parking and an elevator to the second floor. In addition to in-person services, Wright also offers at-home massage and private yoga sessions for individuals or groups.

Wright led the club women through a chair yoga session designed to provide each member with calm relaxation, gentle stretching, and mindful movement.

Thoroughly relaxed, the club women held a business meeting to discuss past, future, and imminent club projects, community volunteerism, and the year ahead. The Trees of Remembrance fundraising campaign is about to close for the 2024-2025 season, and was again a great success. Holiday trees are lit at Svec Green in Proctorsville, and Veteran’s Park in Ludlow, to memorialize and honor friends, family, and loved ones.

Also held in February was the OVWC club’s annual bake sale fundraising event. Again this year, the club was thankful to be able to hold their sale at Singleton’s Store in Proctorsville, where they again met success despite the cold weather. Thanks to the generosity of the public, the proceeds will benefit the club’s many community programs, including a local high school scholarship, a statewide scholarship for displaced women wishing to return to the work field through education, a local elementary school monthly magazine program, and an annual food drive to benefit local folks in need. Thank you to Singleton’s Store for hosting this event, and for the hot cider to warm the volunteers.

The Okemo Valley Women’s Club meets monthly, September-May, on the second Monday of the month. The next meeting will be Monday, March 10, at 6:30 p.m., at the Black River Valley Senior Center. Anyone wishing to attend may contact President Sally Scarp at 407-242-0901, Membership Chair Suzanne Garvey at 802-236-4341, or any member.

OVWC is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.