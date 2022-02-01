Okemo Women’s Club discusses upcoming agenda

LUDLOW, Vt. – The January meeting of the GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club was held on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 for the first meeting of the new year. Seventeen attended by Zoom due to the current Covid surges.

A business meeting was held to discuss recent and upcoming projects and events. The state meeting, which will be held May 2, 2022, was discussed and members were reminded that at that time new officers would be installed for the next tenure. The club’s current fundraising project is The Tree of Remembrance which funds the club’s scholarship program for local high school students planning to attend a two-year college. Anyone from the community is welcome to submit names of those they would like to honor or remember to Fran Derlinga, PO Box 229, Plymouth,VT.

Upcoming is the annual Baked Goods and Appetizer Sale, which will be held Friday, Feb. 11, near the entrance to Shaw’s store in Ludlow. The sale will begin at 3 p.m. and end once the goods have sold out.

Following the business meeting, Scott Sterns of the Book Nook shop in Ludlow spoke regarding a list for the club women of his 2022 book recommendations. He had a list of several books from 2021 and books to be released in 2022, including titles by Archer Mayer, Isabel Allande, Chris Bohjalian, Anne Tyler and Seishi Yokomizo. Scott was able to present a brief description of each book he had recommended. Any books can be purchased or ordered at the Book Nook.

The next meeting of the Okemo Valley Women’s club will be held on Monday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Black River Senior Center in Ludlow. Anyone interested in attending may contact President Penny Trick at 802-975-0313, Membership chairwoman Roxie Davis at 802-226-7417, or any other member of the club.

GFWC is the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.