Okemo Valley Women’s Club Tree of Remembrance

LUDLOW, Vt. – It’s that time of year again when the GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club lights up the Tree of Remembrance in Veterans Park in Ludlow. The tree is an opportunity for people to remember loved ones by donating to the GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club. Our main project is scholarships for the seniors in Ludlow to help further their education.

We will be lighting the tree in Veterans Park, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m., and sing-along caroling. Please join us.

Names of persons remembered will be listed periodically in The Vermont Journal throughout the campaign, from Thanksgiving to President’s week in February.

Please open your hearts and support our deserving students. Donations and your list of names should be submitted to Fran Derlinga, P.O. Box 229, Plymouth, VT 05056 with checks payable to GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club.