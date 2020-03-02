Okemo Valley Women’s Club March meeting

LUDLOW, Vt. – The GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club held their February meeting Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at the Black River Valley Senior Center in Ludlow. The highlight of the meeting was their speaker, nurse practitioner Jennifer Ambrose. Jennifer specializes in women’s health and OBGYN and educated the club members about women’s health discussing issues such as pregnancy, aging, and menopause. Her presentation was casual yet significantly topical as the women’s club gleaned lots of information about hormones, medications, carcinogens, and testing parameters for health. Jennifer was gracious and informative.

After the presentation, there was a short break for refreshments presented by this month’s club hostesses and a business meeting followed where club projects and efforts were planned and discussed.

The annual fundraising project, the Tree of Remembrance, recently concluded to great success. The Tree of Remembrance completely funds the club’s local scholarship program.

Another fundraising effort, the OVWC annual bake sale was held Feb. 14, 2020 with unparalleled success thanks to the club women who suffered the severe cold and particular thanks to the folks who contributed to our fundraising efforts with their purchases and donations. We thank the Ludlow community for their generosity.

In early February, the club hosted the State Winter Meeting, which was attended by clubs throughout the state. In April, the Okemo Valley Women’s Club will also host the State Officers’ installation at the Echo Lake Inn and plan to assist in October as Vermont hosts the New England Regional GFWC meeting in Fairlee, Vt.

The next meeting of the Okemo Valley Women’s Club will be held Monday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Black River Senior Center in Ludlow. Anyone wishing to attend may contact President Darlene Remy at 802-228-4907, Membership chairwoman Roxie Davis at 802-226-7417, or any club member.

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs is an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.