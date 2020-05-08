Okemo Valley Women’s Club holds virtual meeting

LUDLOW, Vt. – The April meeting of the GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club was held April 13, 2020 via Zoom. Eighteen members were in attendance with their phones, computers, tablets, or whatever technology necessary to attend the meeting virtually due to the coronavirus instead of gathering together as usual.

The meeting was called to order by outgoing President Darlene Remy. A business meeting began with Karen Haskell secretary’s report and Michele Twombly treasurer’s report. Old and new business was discussed. Several events at the local and state level have been canceled due to COVID-19 and clubs are looking to GFWC International for guidance.

The OVWC May meeting has been canceled due to Stay-at-Home orders for our safety from the state. The slate of officers put forth by the Nominating Committee was reviewed with discussion of how to proceed with voting. A unanimous decision was made to mail ballots to each member to be returned to the Nomination Committee chairwoman Fran Derlinga. The club also voted unanimously to contribute significant funds to Black River Good Neighbor Services in support of their community outreach efforts during COVID-19. Discussions were held regarding annual and upcoming planned community projects, which will proceed dependent on Vermont’s guidelines for safety.

The Okemo Valley Women’s Club holds monthly meetings September through May on the second Monday of each month. Anyone interested in attending future meetings may contact President-Elect Penny Trick at 860-305-6558, Membership chairwoman Roxie Davis at 802-226-7417, or any member.

GFWC is the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an international organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.