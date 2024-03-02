Okemo Valley Women’s Club February meeting

LUDLOW, Vt. – The February meeting of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) Okemo Valley Women’s Club (OVWC) was held Monday, Feb. 12, at the United Church of Ludlow. We were lucky to have two speakers for the meeting: Susanna Gellert, executive artistic director of the Weston Theater Company in Weston, Vt.; and Kelly Stettner, head and founder of the Black River Action Team (BRAT).

Gellert spoke first about the history of the Weston Playhouse and Walker Farm. She noted that the Playhouse began in the 60s, after the existing church on the site was rebuilt to accommodate the plans for a playhouse. It is currently owned by a local nonprofit, the Weston Community Association, on behalf of the Town of Weston. Due to the flood in July of 2023, the Playhouse is still offline, and will be unusable for the summer season. Instead, performances will be held at Walker Farm. The summer season should be another exciting season of nationally renowned performances.

Next, the club heard from Stettner about how BRAT began, and their efforts in the greater Springfield and Ludlow areas. Kelly started BRAT in 2010, in response to seeing the poor state of the Connecticut River in the Springfield area. She began by cleaning trash and debris from the Connecticut River watershed. The following year, she repeated her efforts with volunteers from the local high school, and had the water tested to find iron in the soil sediment. This began an annual river clean up. After Hurricane Irene, Stettner and BRAT helped to clean up in the Ludlow area, and, during the flood of July 2023, the BRAT team was in full swing in Ludlow, and has received state funding for basin projects. Kelly has recently become the new director of the Ottauquechee Natural Resource Commission, but is still devoted to BRAT.

Following the two compelling presentations, the club held a business meeting to review ongoing and future projects. The annual Tree of Remembrance project has raised over $1,000 for club scholarships and volunteer programs, and the recent annual Bake and Appetizer sale held at Singelton’s Store in Proctorsville was a huge success, thanks to the generosity of the community and visitors to our area. Club members brought dish detergent and antibacterial wipes to donate to Black River Good Neighbor Services in an ongoing project to donate items not normally available through that resource.

The next meeting of the OVWC will be held Monday, March 11, at 6:30 p.m., at the United Church of Ludlow, Vt. Anyone wishing to attend may contact President Penny Trick at 860-305-6558, Membership Chairwoman Suzanne Garvey at 802-236-4341, or any member.

The Okemo Valley Women’s Club is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement and enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.