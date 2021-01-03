Okemo Valley Women’s Club December meeting

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Dec. 14, 2020, the Okemo Valley Women’s Club recently met for their meeting. More than 18 members joined for a brief business meeting to discuss past and future volunteer efforts in the community and fundraising projects. After the business meeting, the Holiday Party Committee presented some fun games to celebrate the season. Darlene Remy won the Christmas Trivia and Penny Trick won the Christmas Song Title contest. Luckily, singing was not required to win. Both winners received gifts courtesy of the Holiday Committee.

Current club projects include the annual Tree of Remembrance holiday fundraising project. The handsome tree at the south end of Veterans Park in Ludlow is lit annually courtesy of the club, and the community is encouraged to submit names to be remembered or honored with contributions, which fund some of the Women’s Club charitable community projects.

The Women’s Club is also participating in a food drive to benefit and resupply the local food pantry organized by Black River Good Neighbor Services in Ludlow. Each club member donated nonperishable food items.

The club has also recently completed a children’s gift drive to donate gifts to local families to help make their children’s holidays an even happier event. The club has donated several hundred dollars of gifts to Black River Good Neighbor Services annual holiday gift drive and presented Director Audrey Bridge with a car stuffed full to donate to the cause.

The GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club meets monthly and welcomes new members. Anyone wishing more information may contact President Penny Trick at 860-305-6558, Membership Chairwoman Roxie Davis at 802-226-7417, or any member.

GFWC, the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, is an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.