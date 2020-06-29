Okemo Valley Women’s Club completes annual garden project

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Women’s Club completed their annual garden project at Mountainside House in Ludlow Saturday, June 6, 2020. With masks and social distancing, a group of 10 ladies gathered at the house in Ludlow to weed the perennial bed planted three years ago and fill eight window and railing planters and two tubs with flowers and vines. Existing shrubs were trimmed and weeded including an evergreen shrub that is now housing a nest of baby birds. The residents of the house helped out and were excited to see the nest themselves.

Within the space of two hours of busy gardening, the planters were hung and placed on brackets and plantings mulched. The ladies hope that the house looks and feels more like a home for those who live there. The garden project is an ongoing yearly volunteer effort for the women’s club in which the members greatly enjoy participating every spring to freshen the outside of Mountainside House and get outdoors to dig in with flowers.

After the gardening was complete, several of the ladies gathered at the gazebo at Memorial Park in Ludlow with pizzas from Village Pizza to catch up with each other after being separated by COVID-19 since their March meeting. Their April and May meetings have been held with Zoom.

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs is an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.