Okemo Valley Women’s Club celebrate the holidays with community support

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Women’s Club, the Ludlow chapter of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, met Monday, Dec. 12 to celebrate the holiday season and begin plans for their volunteer efforts for the coming year. 16 members gathered at the Black River Valley Senior Center to share food, fun, and stories from the past year of service. There was a potluck dinner with enticing delicacies, many of which will be available for purchase in 2023 at fundraising bake sales. The club held a brief business meeting to review past and current programs and discuss upcoming events. Currently the annual Trees of Remembrance program is underway. The trees stand at Veteran’s Park in Ludlow and also on the green in Proctorsville. Anyone from the community is welcome to submit, by donation, the names of those they would like to remember or honor with lights on the trees. The names will be listed frequently in the local media and the proceeds from this annual project benefit the club’s community efforts and scholarship programs. Donations and submissions of names should be sent to program Chairwoman Fran Derlinga, 29 Clearwater Drive, Grantham, N.H. 201-264-8109. The trees will be lit for the holiday season for our communities to enjoy and will continue to be lit through January.

Every year the Okemo Valley Women’s Club donates their time, funds and efforts to a holiday project to benefit the local community. The club’s holiday project this year was to assist holiday giving to local families in need through Black River Good Neighbors in Ludlow. Many gifts for children and food for family holiday tables were purchased to contribute to BRGN’s holiday giving efforts and to make this a happy holiday for all of our community.

The next meeting of the club will be held Monday, Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Black River Valley Senior Center. The club would like to thank the senior center for their continued support and ongoing use of their facility for the club’s meetings.

Anyone wishing to attend the OVWC meeting should contact Membership Chairwoman Suzanne Garvey, 802-436-4341, President Penny Trick, 802-975-0313, or any member.

The Okemo Valley Women’s Club is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an international organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.