Okemo Valley Women’s Club annual tag sale

LUDLOW, Vt. – This year’s annual GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club tag sale will be held Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The sale will be held on the front lawn of the Okemo Valley School where the Ludlow Farmers Market is held weekly Friday afternoons. OVS and the farmers market have graciously consented to allow the club to hold their sale on the site where there will be plenty of room for social distancing and to move in one direction to keep sellers and buyers alike safe.

Please be aware that anyone attending the sale is required to wear a mask according to state and local mandate. We also ask that everyone follow directional markings and maintain six feet social distancing.

The sale will include an eclectic collection of home furnishings, kitchenware, music, odds and ends, and perhaps an antique or two. One never knows what you might find at this annual sale. There will also be a food sale with yummy treats homemade by club members. Anyone who has visited our annual bake sales over Presidents Day knows just how delightful these goods can be.

The sale benefits the club’s many community volunteer efforts including scholarships for women and students, local facilities, youth programs, and Governor’s Institute.

The Okemo Valley Women’s Club is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.