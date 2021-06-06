Okemo Valley TV seeks nominations to Board of Directors

LUDLOW, Vt. – Okemo Valley TV, the community access TV station and media education center, is seeking nominations to its Board of Directors in advance of its annual meeting, which will be held June 23. The meeting will include the election for the new Board of Directors.

Any resident of Andover, Ludlow, Mount Holly, Plymouth, Reading, or Cavendish who is at least 18 years of age is eligible to serve on the board. Visit the board page on Okemo Valley TV’s website at www.okemovalley.tv/board-directors for background information on the roles of board members and other documentation. The deadline for nominations is June 15.

Voting is open to all residents of the aforementioned towns and will be done electronically. Ballots will be available starting June 16th, and voting will be open at that time up until the annual meeting June 23. The meeting and election will be held outside of Okemo Valley TV’s facility in the Ludlow Community Center complex, starting at 6 p.m. The public is invited and welcome to attend.

Anyone interested in becoming a candidate or nominating someone they know should email Executive Director Patrick Cody at pcody@okemovalley.tv or call the station at 802-228-8808.