Okemo Valley TV seeks nominations to Board of Directors

LUDLOW, Vt. – Okemo Valley TV, the community access TV station and media education center, is seeking nominations to its Board of Directors in advance of its annual meeting June 25. The meeting will include the election for the new Board of Directors. Any resident of Andover, Ludlow, Mount Holly, Plymouth, Reading, or Cavendish who is at least 18 years of age is eligible to serve on the Board.

The Board of Directors’ needs are primarily related to high-level support through strategic planning, community outreach, and fundraising. As such, those with experience in these areas are particularly encouraged to consider joining the Board.

Anyone interested in becoming a candidate or nominating someone they know should email Executive Director Patrick Cody at pcody@okemovalley.tv or call the station at 802-228-8808. Nominations must be received by Thursday, June 11. Due to the ongoing precautions being made in response to COVID-19, voting and the annual meeting will be held electronically this year. Details will soon be placed on the station’s website at www.okemovalley.tv.

Visit the Board page on Okemo Valley TV’s website at www.okemovalley.tv/board-directors for background information on the roles of Board members and other documentation.