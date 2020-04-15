Okemo Valley TV helps keep community connected

LUDLOW, Vt. – During these times of shut downs and social distancing, people are looking for ways to stay informed and keep connected with their community. Through a mix of technology, outreach, and creativity, Okemo Valley TV – the community TV station and media center serving the Black River Valley and Okemo region – is helping to support such efforts.

“We’re adapting and doing as much as we can to be of service during this time,” says Executive Director Patrick Cody. “It just means doing this differently. Our facility in the Ludlow Community Center is shut down at the moment and we’re working remotely. So, there’s physical distance and we’re without the studio and all of the regular equipment. But we can still make TV!”

The station is using video conferencing – mainly Zoom – to record shows, commentaries, and meetings. “I want to get the word out to everyone and invite them to use us because we can help. We’re here to support any person or organization wanting to get out news, information, or entertainment.”

Some organizations, including town governments, have taken advantage of the opportunity, relying on station’s technical host and record meetings with video conferencing software. In addition, other shows have been recorded via video conferencing. On the topic of COVID-19, the station recorded a discussion between the Okemo Valley Chamber of Commerce and Springfield Medical Care Systems, and another with the town of Ludlow about its emergency management operations and available resources for residents. Both of those shows are currently in rotation.

Senate President Tim Ashe is recording daily video updates related to the state’s COVID-19 response, distributing them on community stations. Okemo Valley TV televises them every day at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on the Education and Government channel.

Examples of others using video to bring their offerings to the public during this challenging time include Ludlow Baptist Church, which is recording its services remotely on video; Merck Forest & Farmland Center with its “Nearby Nature” educational series; the Fairbanks Museum with its “Virtual Learning” classes; Cavendish librarian Kata Welch’s “Story Time” readings; and PSAs from Black River Good Neighbors. Dr. Linda Thomson, a licensed hypnotherapist from Ludlow, created a half-hour session for TV and online “to give others a soothing respite from the craziness that is our world today.” By working with Okemo Valley TV, Dr. Thomson said she was able to make this offering to not only to her friends and neighbors but “to an even wider community.”

Okemo Valley TV operates two channels on local cable TV systems on Comcast Xfinity and in high definition on VTel. On Comcast, they are on channels 8 and 10 in Ludlow, Plymouth, and Cavendish, and channels 20 and 21 in Mount Holly. Comcast is moving the channels to 1076 and 1086 in all towns, a transition which is currently in process but not yet finalized.

On, VTel Okemo Valley TV is on channels 166 and 167 system-wide. Program schedules can be found at www.okemovalley.tv/schedules.

In addition to cable TV, local programming can be viewed online on www.okemovalley.tv and YouTube. The station also offers a calendar and bulletin board to share news and invites all community organizations to submit their information to be posted on it. The calendar runs on TV in between programming and is also available to view on www.okemovalley.tv.