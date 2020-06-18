Okemo Valley TV annual meeting and awards night

LUDLOW, Vt. – Okemo Valley TV will be holding its annual meeting and awards night Thursday, June 25, starting at 6:30 p.m. Due to limits placed on the size of in-person gatherings, it will be held over Zoom teleconference. Instructions for joining the meeting will be distributed via email and to those who RSVP to Executive Director Patrick Cody. RSVPs are encouraged; anyone wishing to join the meeting should email Patrick at pcody@okemovalley.tv or call the station at 802-228-8808.

The awards ceremony will start at 6:30 p.m., with the meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Through the presentation of awards, Okemo Valley TV recognizes some of the community members and volunteers who produced the most noteworthy programs over the past year. The awards are for Outstanding Achievement, Community Impact, Producer of the Year, and Youth Producer.

The annual meeting will include a vote on the annual budget as well as the election of the Board of Directors. Voting for the election will be held electronically for a period of time prior to the meeting. Information and an electronic ballot are available on Okemo Valley TV’s website: www.okemovalley.tv. Due to current physical distancing guidelines, paper ballots will not be distributed this year.

“It’s been an interesting year, and certainly the recent events have presented challenges to our normal operations,” said Cody. “But the current situation has also accelerated the next steps in the evolution of our industry and the services that we are able to provide. From live streaming to hosting Zoom meetings for town governments and community organizations, to distance learning opportunities, we are seeing a major shift in focus.” Okemo Valley TV’s staff and Board of Directors encourages community members to reach out to see how the station can help with their communication needs.