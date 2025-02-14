Okemo Valley Disaster Fund final round

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Disaster Fund Committee is running a final round of grant funding for the 2023 flooding disaster.

This funding opportunity is for Okemo Valley businesses that have experienced physical damage from the 2023 flood, and continue to have a gap in funding as related to expenses. The funds remain limited, but anticipate grant awards of up to $5,000. Both prior and new applicants are invited to participate.

The grant application closes on Feb. 21. Please forward your questions to Carol Lighthall, with Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, at clighthall@yourplaceinvermont.com.