Okemo Mountain School, Ludlow Police support local families

LUDLOW, Vt. – Over 35 Ludlow families received care packages this week of food and essential items to help support them during the COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic has caused much turmoil all over the world, but we are also seeing it in our local community with the loss of jobs, especially surrounding the hospitality business, which is so very important in our area.

The Ludlow Police Department started the initiative at the beginning of April by supporting a few families; but as the need grew, Okemo Mountain School jumped on board to raise money. With the idea stemming from OMS parent Carol Roe, they began the Virtual Backyard 5K Walk and Run. The 5K was publicized as being able to complete it anywhere, which led to participation not only in the local Ludlow community, but in Long Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and beyond. It is clear that Ludlow and its full-time residents are held near and dear to many hearts.

The Virtual Backyard 5K required a registration fee and the opportunity to make additional donations, which many participants took part in. Okemo Mountain School ended up raising almost $2,800 over a two-week period, all of which was donated directly to the Ludlow Police Department for the purchase of food and supplies.

The Ludlow Police Department and Okemo Mountain School would also like to say a special thank you to Knight Tubs Pools & Spas who made a direct donation to the cause, Terry Fortuna and the Fortuna family for helping to organize the package drop-offs and purchasing of food, Thomas Dairy for donating milk at wholesale prices, and Okemo Mountain and Vail Resorts for donating an abundance of Gatorade.

Thank you to everyone who participated in the Virtual Backyard 5K and made donations. Your generosity made a big difference to many families within the Ludlow community!

If you would still like to make a donation, the Ludlow Police Department will continue supporting families in any way they can during the COVID-19 crisis and can still take direct donations.