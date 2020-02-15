Okemo discusses expansion plans at Ludlow Rotary

LUDLOW, Vt. – Bruce Schmidt, Okemo general manager, was the recent guest of the Ludlow Rotary Club to inform the organization on the new plans to update a number of facilities at Okemo Mountain Resort.

Bruce opened his discussion by noting that Okemo, now in its second year as part of the Vail organization, was intent on maintaining its close relationship with Ludlow and the surrounding area.

In outlining the planned development projects, he indicated that the base lodge at the Okemo entrance would undergo a major expansion beginning in mid-April of this year. The expansion would make the lodge and its associated facilities more user-friendly by placing most of the lodge area on one level, increasing the ease of access to the lifts. He said that a new training area for children would be developed in a building that would house training facilities as well as equipment needs for the skiers and boarders.

The multi-million dollar effort would also expand lift service at Jackson Gore to reduce the wait time at the base lift.

One point that Bruce emphasized was the development of a management style that would train people for higher level positions in other Vail resorts.

