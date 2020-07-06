CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Bankers Association elected officers and directors for the coming fiscal year during its annual meeting held virtually June 19, 2020. The meeting was well attended, with over 150 members of the New Hampshire banking industry.

New Hampshire Banker members voted to elect Richard Wallis, president and CEO of Piscataqua Savings Bank, as chairman of the board for the coming year. Wallis, who previously served as vice-chairman, is succeeding Steven Webb, regional president of Southern New England & Upstate New York of TD Bank.

Also elected to the New Hampshire Bankers Executive Committee were Reginald Greene Jr., president and CEO of Claremont Savings Bank as vice chairman; Ronald Magoon, president and CEO, Franklin Savings Bank as treasurer; and Linda Lorden, president, Merrimack County Savings Bank, as secretary.

New Hampshire Bankers welcomes a new member to its board with this election. Gary Barr, market president-New Hampshire TD Bank, who will complete the unexpired term of Steven Webb. Re-elected to the New Hampshire Bankers Board for two-year terms were Reginald Greene Jr. and Linda Lorden, president, Merrimack County Savings Bank. Richard Wallis was re-elected to a special one-year term to complete his service as an officer of the corporation.

With an abbreviated virtual agenda, attendees heard from several esteemed speakers at the event. Emelia Galdieri, deputy bank commissioner, provided an update from the State Banking Department; Jason Hwang, vice president and director for Planning and Research at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston, provided an economic update. Lastly, we were pleased to have Kathleen Kraninger, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, speak about the challenges the CFPB has faced during COVID, regulatory changes, consumer protections, and what to expect in the near future.